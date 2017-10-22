Here's the best state to trick-or-treat in this Halloween

Hope you have a sweet tooth, Oregon.

A recent analysis of Halloween candy purchases found that Oregon tops the list of best states to go trick-or-treating in based on how much money residents spend on candy, with 3 Musketeers as the favorite there.

Trailing in second place is neighboring Washington — choosing 100 Grand bars as the top treat — but Oregonians spend on average $11.64 more per person on Halloween sweets.

The top states and amounts spent per person on candy:

Oregon ($40.29)

Washington ($28.65)

New Jersey ($24.36)

Utah ($23.73)

California ($19.72)

New York ($19.08)

Pennsylvania ($18.78)

Illinois ($18.19)

Virginia ($17.76)

Wisconsin ($16.74).

What state ranks dead last? Ohio, where residents spend only $11.22 per person on average.

Other states with the lowest candy purchases per person included:

Georgia ($11.76)

Michigan ($11.91)

Alabama ($11.98)

Colorado ($12.37)

Kansas ($12.39)

Arkansas ($12.50)

Oklahoma ($12.50)

Indiana ($12.53)

Kentucky ($12.85).

To gather the data, shopping app Ibotta looked at candy purchases the week before Halloween across the USA in 2015 and 2016. During that time, Americans spent an average $16.45 per person on sweets in the days leading up to Halloween, Ibotta's study found.

Slacking until the last minute on buying those sweets could cost you. Oct. 30 is the worst day to buy treats, costing you $2.75 per unit of candy.

The day-before price hike is likely because the candy aisles are slim pickings on Halloween eve, and shoppers are just grabbing what’s available rather than hunting for the best deal, Ibotta said.

The magic number of days before the big day to do your candy shopping: Four (Oct. 27), when shoppers only spent $1.94 per unit.

