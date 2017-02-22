'Heroes, Saints & Legends' honored by Wesley Woods Foundation

Bishop John H. Adams and Dr. Dolly Desselle Adams

ATLANTA - Bishop John H. Adams and Dr. Dolly Desselle Adams will be honored for their commitment to civil rights and social justice at the 2017 Heroes, Saints & Legends Gala presented by the Foundation of Wesley Woods.

The Heroes, Saints & Legends event will be held on Thursday, March 30, 2017, at 6 p.m. at the St. Regis Atlanta, 88 West Paces Ferry Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30305.

Money raised during the event will benefit Wesley Woods Senior Living's independent living communities, which serve more than 1,800 older adults annually, as well as specially designated Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease research and education programs at Emory University.

"During Black History Month and especially at this time, when there has been a renewed focus on civil and human rights, it is a tremendous privilege to recognize the important work of Bishop and Dr. Adams and the impact they have had on so many others," said Tracy Crump, president & CEO of the Foundation of Wesley Woods.

"The name of the honor is a little bit intimidating - Honor, Saint and Legend," said Bishop Adams. "But, it is very flattering and a high honor. I appreciate very much being included in such a distinguished group of people and past honorees."

"Wesley Woods is very important to me because my mother was a resident and was just extraordinarily happy there," said Dr. Adams. "I was always struck by the generosity, the kindness, the love that she was treated with and how she was not dismissed there. She was treated like she had something to contribute and to give, and that was part of why, I think, she was able to survive as long as she did, because she felt valued and loved there."

The couple is also being recognized for raising awareness in the African-American community about cognitive disorders affecting seniors

"There's no way to overstate how important the work of Wesley Woods is, and what it means to the people that live there and to their families," said Dr. Adams. "It's extraordinarily difficult to know your parents are unhappy or are depressed or struggling, then you're struggling. Wesley Woods is for everyone in the family and it serves an incredibly important purpose."

The Right Reverend John H. Adams was elected and consecrated the 87th Bishop of the African Methodist Episcopal Church in 1972. He retired from active service at the 2004 General Conference after 54 years in ministry, with 22 years as a pastor and 32 years as a bishop.

Long recognized as a creative coalition builder, Bishop Adams is founder and chairman emeritus of the Congress of National Black Churches (CNBC), founder of the Richard Allen Service and Development Agency (SADA); founder and chair of the Institute of Church Administration and Management (ICAM) in Atlanta, Georgia; the Educational Growth Organization (EGO) in Los Angeles, California; and, founder and first chairman of the Central Area Motivation Program in Seattle, Washington. This was the first ever war on poverty program funded in the United States. He was also chair of the Central Area Civil Rights Committee of Seattle.

In Georgia, Bishop Adams was a founder of the Registry for Remembrance (RfR). Established in 2008 with support from the National Institutes of Health, the RfR serves as the cornerstone of the Emory Alzheimer's Disease Research Center's effort to reduce the stigma and threat of clinical trial participation for women and minorities. The registry was built on the combined strengths of a network of black churches, Bishop Adams and respected elders in the Atlanta African-American community as a catalyst to prove that an academic-community partnership with trusted leaders enhances recruitment and retention of African Americans (AAs) for brain-related research.

"The Registry for Remembrance is designed to bring awareness, sensitivity, and participation in the minority communities to the issues of aging, dementia, Alzheimer's and other diseases, which affect older people," said Bishop Adams. "Participation in the Registry for Remembrance works to make more people in the minority communities know what's going on, what to do, and how to get in touch with the resources they might need to call upon in case it affects their family."

Dr. Dolly Desselle Adams is a retired educator and civic leader. She served in a variety of posts from preschool teacher to professor at the University of Michigan, Wilberforce University, Albany State College, Paul Quinn College, Howard University School of Law to the Interdenominational Theological Center.

Her role as Episcopal Supervisor of the Women's Missionary Society (WMS) and the Ministers' Wives of the Tenth, Second, Sixth, Seventh and Eleventh Episcopal Districts covered a span of 32 years. Dr. Adams led the WMS, YPD and Ministers' Spouses into active participation in civic, religious, economic, political and social endeavors.

She served for four years as national president of The Links, Inc., and The Links Foundation, Inc., and five years as national president of the Black Women's Agenda, Inc. In addition, Adams served on the board of directors of the United Negro College Fund, Paul Quinn College Foundation, the Southern University Foundation and the sisters of Charity Foundation. Adams now serves on the board of directors of the Black Women's Agenda, Inc., the WMS Foundation and the Links, Inc.

From 1982-86, Adams was cited as one of the "100 Most Influential Black Americans" by Ebony Magazine, and Dollars & Sense Magazine named her as one of the "Top 100 Black Business and Professional Women" 1986 and 1987.

Past Heroes, Saints & Legends honorees include former First Lady Rosalynn S. Carter, former Atlanta Mayors Andrew Young, Sam Massell and Shirley Franklin, business and civic leaders Truett Cathy, Jesse Hill, Ingrid Saunders Jones and Paul S. Amos, Lonnie Ali, and baseball legend Hank Aaron.

Bishop Adams and Dr. Adams will join former Chancellor Hank M. Huckaby as well as Ann Q. Curry of Coxe Curry & Associates when they are honored at the event that celebrates Georgians who have made significant ongoing contributions to the community through their dedication to leadership, service and philanthropy.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Wesley Woods offers housing and supportive services for older adults throughout North Georgia. More than 1,800 older adults, 75 percent of whom need financial assistance and 40 percent of whom live below the poverty line, are served annually in Wesley Woods's residential communities, primarily in independent living settings.

