High school student found shot to death in front yard

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. -- A 15-year-old high school student was found dead in a front yard Thursday morning.

According to Clayton County police, officers responding to a person down call in the 1100 block of Kristen Cove found the teen lying face down around 8:15 a.m. First responders determined that he was deceased.

The teen was identified as 15-year-old Keyontae Ross, a student at North Clayton High School.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the death is asked to call 911.

