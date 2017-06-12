1 killed, 17 injured in 8-vehicle accident in Gwinnett County

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. -- One person was killed and nine others were taken to the hospital after an accident involving a tractor-trailer on Highway 316 Monday afternoon.

All lanes of Highway 316 are blocked at Buford Drive after the accident. A vehicle was fully engulfed in flames under the tractor-trailer, according to fire officials.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene. Nine others, including adults and children, were transported to the hospital with moderate injuries, according to Gwinnett County Fire officials. Two of the adults were in critical condition.

Eight other people were treated at the scene for minor complaints, fire officials said.

Of the 18 total injured, 10 were adults and 8 were children, authorities said.

Traffic delays were expected while police and fire crews worked the scene.

Lawrenceville Police are investigating the accident.

Check the 11Alive Traffic page for maps and cameras.

PHOTOS: 8-vehicle accident in Gwinnett County

Check back often for the latest as new information becomes available.

© 2017 WXIA-TV