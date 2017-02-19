Hip hop mogul Russell Simmons hosts NYC Muslim rally

NBC

NEW YORK, NY – Hundreds of New Yorkers joined hip hop mogul Russell Simmons on Sunday to show their support for Muslims.

The mutli-faith, multi-ethnic rally was called “I am a Muslim too.”

It was organized by Simmons, Rabbi Marc Schneier of the Foundation for Ethnic Understanding, and Imam Shamsi Ali of the Jamaica Muslim Center.

Actress Susan Sarandon told the crowd to vote in the mid-term elections and tell their representatives they want New York to remain an inclusive city.



Copyright (c) 2017 NBC All Rights Reserved