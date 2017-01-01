Spicer: 'Clearly meant Orlando' in talk of Atlanta attack
Reports: Cars break down after filling tank with bad gas at Decatur station
CDC wastes millions on failed project while GA health program funding reducedCDC wastes millions on failed project while GA health program funding reduced The CDC wasted millions of dollars on an IT project that will never see the light of day, an 11Alive investigation reveals.
Triple treat: Eclipse, comet, full moon all coming Friday nightTriple treat: Eclipse, comet, full moon all coming Friday night Skywatchers will enjoy a rare space triple-header Friday night and early Saturday morning: A "penumbra" lunar eclipse during the full "snow" moon — and the flyby of a comet.
#GoodbyeBrenda: 11Alive bids farewell to an Atlanta icon#GoodbyeBrenda: 11Alive bids farewell to an Atlanta icon Back in October, Brenda Wood announced to everyone that she was retiring from news.
Spicer falsely says Atlanta hit by Islamist terror attackSpicer falsely says Atlanta hit by Islamist terror attack White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer, pointed to Atlanta several times recently while defending President Donald Trump's executive order limiting travel from seven majority-Muslim countries.
Chilly start FridayChilly start Friday Friday-Mostly sunny. High of 60. Saturday-A few more clouds mix in. Warming to 70.
Georgia county cancels school due to illnessGeorgia county cancels school due to illness As the flu hits peak season, a north Georgia school system is joining several in Tennessee by closing up shop until the worst blows over.
Raw sewage causing problems on Doraville streetRaw sewage causing problems on Doraville street Neighbors are furious and a family will soon have no place to live all because of a massive sewage leak at a Doraville home.
Brenda's Last Word: Brenda signs offBrenda's Last Word: Brenda signs off Well, it's finally here. The day I say goodbye. And I'm doing it celebrating something that is completed.
Sperm for sale: Fighting for changeSperm for sale: Fighting for change After learning the sperm donor that helped them conceive, had a criminal record and mental illness, families in three countries are fighting for change. They want your help.
#ThankYouBrenda: Colleagues, friends pay tribute to Brenda Wood#ThankYouBrenda: Colleagues, friends pay tribute to Brenda Wood After 20 years with 11Alive and 40 years in television news, Brenda Wood is saying goodbye on Wednesday.
Commuter Dude: Final design released for reworking section of Peachtree RoadCommuter Dude: Final design released for reworking section of Peachtree Road
Teacher's aide to be sentenced in hanging special needs child from belt loopTeacher's aide to be sentenced in hanging special needs child from belt loop A paraprofessional is facing sentencing after being charged for hanging a 5-year-old kindergartner with special needs by his belt loop over a chalkboard in May 2016.
-
