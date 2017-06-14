ATLANTA - Accused congressional baseball practice gunman James Hodgkinson penned a rant on social media that excoriated 6th Congressional District Republican candidate Karen Handel last week.

In the post, Hodgkinson reposted a Yahoo article about comments made by Handel during a debate with her Democratic opponent Jon Ossoff last week, along with a one-line comment referring to Handel with a profane term.

"Republican B***** Wants People to Work for Slave Wages, when a Livable Wage is the Only Way to Go! Vote Blue, It's Right for You!"

The article, headlined, "'Georgia GOP candidate for U.S. House: 'I do not support a livable wage'," ties to comments made by Handel during the first debate between she and Ossoff on Sunday, June 4.

Hodgkinson's rant against Handel fits along with other posts of his, castigating Republicans and imploring readers to vote for Democratic candidates.

James Hodgkinson, has long criminal history in St. Clair County, Illinois. St. Clair County Sheriff’s Dept.

There were reports of multiple shots fired in Alexandria, Virginia Wednesday morning at a gathering of Congressional Republicans who were practicing for an annual baseball game. A total of five people have been wounded including the U.S. Majority Whip Steve Scalise, two security officers, one staffer and the gunman.

According to Chief Mike Brown of the Alexandria Police Department, reports of an active shooter was called in at around 7:10 a.m. Wednesday. Units were at the scene in three minutes and officers received fire from the suspect. Officers returned fire and shot the suspect. EMS was called to the scene and transported five people to local hospitals.

The suspect has been identified as 66-year-old James Hodgkinson and was shot and killed due to injuries he sustained in the gunfight.

