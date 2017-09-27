Home invaders kill man, lock spouse in closet

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. -- A man was shot and killed a man and his spouse was tied up in a closet in a violent home invasion in Stone Mountain, police said.
It happened early Monday morning at a townhome on Ridge Forest Drive.
A man told police that he went upstairs while his husband took their dog for a walk. The husband, Theodore Moore, returned and said, "Baby, get me the bat."
The man said he grabbed the bat and heard two gun shots. He said a man wearing a blue hat, baggy jeans and a black hoodie came upstairs and demanded money. The man said that he was then tied up with a thin, string-like material at the wrist and placed in a closet downstairs.
The man said he heard "multiple people" walking around upstairs.
One of the suspects came downstairs and cut the string on the man's wrists. The suspect took a picture of the man's driver's license and told him, "I know where you live at, I know where you work at, I've been following you for two days."
The suspects then left.
The man said his car was gone from the driveway. He went to a neighbor's house for help.
Arriving officers reported seeing a bullet hole to the front door of the house, and Theo Moore dead inside.
Neighbors told 11Alive's La'Tasha Givens that the couple had been moved in the home a couple of years ago, and had just gotten married in July.
Police are still searching for suspects.
