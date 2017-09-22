Horse shot and killed at Cherokee County stable

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. -- Authorities say a horse was shot and killed at a stable in Milton, Ga. early Friday.

The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened at the Stables at Union Hill on Union Hill Road between 7:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m.

The Milton Police Department has increased police presence in Milton's equestrian areas.

The Cherokee County Marshal's Office is investigating Friday's shooting.

Anyone who sees any suspicious activity in the area is asked to call 911.

