Authorities: Gunshot didn't cause show horse's death

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. -- Authorities now say that it wasn't a gunshot that killed a horse who was found dead at a stable in Milton.

An 8-year-old Irish Sport Show Show horse, Toby, was found dead in a pasture at the Stables at Union Hill on the morning of Sept. 22. Authorities initially believed the horse had been shot once in the head, but further investigation has led them in a new direction.

The Cherokee County Marshal's Office said that the horse likely had his head at the ground grazing when it was kicked in the head by another horse.

The horse had a depressed skull fracture from a blunt object, authorities said.

The death is now believed to be accidental.

The owners of the horse thanked the University of Georgia Veterinary Division and those who extended their support during the investigation.

