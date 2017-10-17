Horse Yoga: A new way to get zen

CUMMING, GA. - A group of yogis at Save the Horses is trading in their mats for postures in the pasture

"I've done yoga before," Ivonne Wetzels said. "I've ridden horses since I was eight but combining the two was interesting to me."

The idea inspired Wetzels to revive a special yoga class at the horse rescue retreat in Cumming, Ga., guiding a class of animal lovers through yoga poses atop a horse.

The fundraising event was attractive to Katie and her mom, who regularly take yoga classes at the gym but were looking to switch it up.

"I've never been on a horse bareback before so that was interesting," Katie said. "Doing the yoga poses, I didn't think I'd be comfortable with it, but Sparky here was very, very good. He didn't move or anything. He seemed really relaxed, too, and made me really relaxed.

The class forgoes saddles and advanced yoga postures like head stands in favor of gentle twists and back bends.

"You just felt really connected to the horse," Katie said.

For yoga instructor Jacqueline Gang, also a certified nutrition coach, the workshop with horses offers a chance for a unique connection outdoors.

"Just getting out in nature," Gang said. "Loving on these big beautiful animals and teaching people about managing stress better."

It's a natural combination for Wetzels, who hopes there will be enough future interest to host the class again.

"Working with horses is very therapeutic and if you add horses and yoga together, that's just a really calming experience," Wetzels said.

For more information on nonprofit Save the Horses, visit here

© 2017 WXIA-TV