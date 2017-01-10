Hostage situation underway in Tuscaloosa near Univ. of Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, AL -- Police are on the scene of a hostage situation at the Alabama Credit Union.

The call came in around 9:00 AM just before the branch on Paul Bryant Drive opened.

One suspect is inside with an unknown number of hostages who are all likely employees. There are no reported injuries.

Police are not calling this a robbery, for now according to WVTM-NBC.

The FBI is one the scene with a hostage negotiator alongside the Tuscaloosa Police Department.