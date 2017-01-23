House of Representatives hold moment of silence for storm victims

Screenshot from Twitter: @SpeakerRyan (Photo: WXIA)

WASHINGTON -- In a show of support for the victims of deadly storms that swept through much of the Southeastern U.S., members of Congress held a moment of silence Monday on the House floor.

Over the weekend, close to 20 people were killed by an outbreak of tornadoes that ripped through parts of Mississippi, Florida and Georgia. Fifteen of those victims were from south Georgia.

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan tweeted video from inside the chamber from his Twitter page Monday.

"In this moment, though it is but a small gesture given the magnitude of the disaster, I would ask that this house observe a moment of silence to recognize the victims of the storms and the tornadoes that struck the southeast region of our nation," one representative announced before observing the moment of silence.

The House of Representatives just observed a moment of silence for the victims of the severe storms in #Georgia and #Mississippi. pic.twitter.com/ZeVKnF52Fm — Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) January 24, 2017

On Monday, the National Weather Service confirmed at least seven tornadoes struck south Georgia, hitting already storm-ravaged Albany and several other surrounding areas. A preliminary report from survey crews says the tornado that touched down in Albany was a possible EF2.

Aerial footage from over the area shows devastating damage, including downed trees on top of homes and twisted up semi trucks.

