Houston apartment filled with tarantulas and scorpions

HOUSTON - More than a dozen tarantulas and 60 scorpions were found in an abandoned Houston apartment after a tenant moved out.



The Winding Trail Apartment complex staff was just trying to inform a tenant he was in the process of being evicted when they gained access to the home.

They not only noticed the man moved out, but he also forgot some things.

Of the 13 tarantulas found, three of them were dead. There were also 59 scorpions -- 54 of them babies. All but one of the species were venomous, although not strong enough to kill someone, according to the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.



"This one was just a little creepy, and I do mean creepy -- like creepy crawlers," said animal cruelty investigator Benjamin Kircher. "There is definitely a chance that there's some crawling around we don't know."

The identity of the man who lived at the apartment has not been released, but what investigators did say is that they did not find any evidence that he was selling them.



