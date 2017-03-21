How a tweet could send a man to prison for years

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
WFAA Breaking News
-
Woman caught on video hitting dog with frying pan
-
One dead after shooting in Barrow County
-
'Cosby' kids reuniting in Atlanta will make you feel nostalgic
-
Teacher in jail after massive Hall County drug bust
-
New ads for 6th district seat put under 'truth test'
-
Home warranty company gets 'F' from BBB
-
16-year-old girl died of starvation
-
Mayoral candidate on mental illness claim: 'My heart dropped'
-
Family sees stranger dump chemical on child's playset
More Stories
-
Timeline | Severe weather could bring large hail,…Mar 21, 2017, 11:22 a.m.
-
Henry Co. DA may seek death penalty in bonfire murder caseMar 21, 2017, 11:11 a.m.
-
Police: 3-year-old boy accidentally dropped off at…Mar 20, 2017, 1:30 p.m.