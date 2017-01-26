How Georgia storm survivors can register for FEMA assistance

ATLANTA -- Those affected by January severe storms and tornadoes in Georgia should apply for disaster assistance, the Federal Emergency Management Agency said on Thursday.

The six counties that have been approved for federal assistance are: Berrien, Cook, Crisp, Dougherty, Turner and Wilcox.

According to FEMA, Homeowners, renters and business owners in those counties can begin the disaster assistance process by registering online at DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 800-621-3362, which is video relay service accessible. Survivors who are deaf, hard of hearing or who have difficulty speaking may call TTY 800-462-7585. Helpline hours are 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. local time, seven days a week until further notice.

Assistance may include grants for temporary housing, rental assistance and home repairs, and for other serious disaster-related needs, such as repairing or replacing personal property, and medical and dental expenses. Low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration may also be available to cover losses not fully compensated by insurance.



Registering with FEMA is required for federal aid, even if the person registered with another disaster-relief organization. Federal disaster aid does not affect other government benefits, such as Social Security and Medicaid, and is not considered taxable income. Survivors must use the name that appears on their government photo ID when registering with FEMA.

Applicants will be asked for the following information:

Social Security number

Address of the damaged home or apartment

Description of the damage

When the damage occurred

Information about insurance coverage

A current contact telephone number

An address where they can receive mail

Bank account and routing numbers for direct deposit of funds.

Georgia storm survivors should register with FEMA even if they have insurance. FEMA cannot duplicate insurance payments, but under-insured applicants may be considered for help after their insurance claims are settled.

Information in this report was provided by FEMA

