'How I forgot my toddler in the car'

Share This Story

“Do you see this little girl? Today I did the unthinkable and forgot about her in the car. Here's how it happened …”

Britta Eberle, a 33-year-old mother of two, has gone public with something that many would never admit.

Eberle, the woman behind mommy blog “This is Motherhood,” was attending a get-together with her family, and during the excitement of getting out of the car, they left 2-year-old Ada in the back seat.

How did it happen?

“Thankfully, it was a rainy and cold day,” she says.

“About five days ago, we were going to a friend’s farm, we were carrying things in and going in different directions, and we just forgot her. She was sitting quietly and everyone thought the other person had her.

► MUST-SEE: A letter from my mommy who died

About 20 minutes later, I said to myself, ‘Where is Ada?’ My sister said she was in the car and had just brought her inside. I picked her up and got so upset. She told my sister, ‘Don’t worry, Mommy is coming to get me.’ That broke my heart. It makes me teary when I think about it. She immediately forgave and forgot. But it was something that hasn’t been easy to share.”

Connecting after miscarriage

Eberle, who started her blog after two miscarriages in an attempt to connect with other women, is a strong believer in finding community.

Writing helped pull her out of a depression – and after much hesitation, she decided it would be therapeutic to write about the incident for which she has yet to forgive herself.

“I was writing to process my emotions,” she says. “After that day last week, I was just processing and writing. It was embarrassing to share because I’m usually that super cautious mom, and I don’t take safety lightly.”

Shortly after publishing the post, it went viral.

'You're not alone'

“But I need to share this,” she says. “People like me who get overconfident to be careful, they don’t think it can’t happen to them. A lot of parents made mistakes and have a terrible feeling. Even last night, I was up at 4 a.m., and I was thinking about this. Other parents have shared similar experiences since.”

► RELATED: Mom makes plea after baby's tragic death

Although Eberle has gotten a lot of support, critics have bashed her for making a mistake.

“But nasty commenters aren’t getting the reason I posted this,” she explains. “It can happen … and I want people to know they’re not alone.”

To follow Eberle’s blog, visit This is Motherhood on Facebook.