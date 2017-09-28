How 'Queen Latifah' and 'Beyonce' made it in this FBI interrogation

AUGUSTA, Ga. -- The FBI recently released the transcript of their interview with accused NSA leaker Reality Winner. In it, she revealed how she took classified documents out of the NSA before mailing them to a media outlet.

She put them in her pantyhose. Read more about that, here.

During the interview, the topic of her house cat came up. She said the cat is listed as Queen Latifah on her lease. Winner said the 3-year-old cat is a "big girl" and that she wants her to lose weight.

"We're trying to get her down to, like, a Beyonce size ten."

Winner said her cat "likes to eat carbs" adding "Yeah, she will snatch bread right out of my mouth."

After that exchange, the conversation into her allegations about leaking classified information about Russia to the media, continued.

► RELATED | Accused NSA leaker Reality Leigh Winner left easily followed trail, FBI says

► MORE | Georgia woman arrested for allegedly leaking top secret document involving Russian hacking

► BACKGROUND | Who is Reality Leigh Winner? Accused leaker held top secret clearance

© 2017 WXIA-TV