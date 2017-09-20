How to avoid buying a flooded car

(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) (Photo: Justin Sullivan, 2017 Getty Images)

Sometimes deals, like those on used cars, are too good to be true.

It seems like obvious advice, but especially after catastrophic weather incidents like Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma, people can be susceptible to purchasing a car that was damaged in a flooding incident.

We asked financial expert Jini Thornton what consumers need to do to avoid potentially buying a car that was damaged in a flooding disaster.

First, and probably the most straightforward piece of advice: ask the seller if the car was damaged in a flood.

However, asking is never enough. Thornton strongly suggests you get a written and signed statement from the seller saying outright, that the car was never flooded. This is good ammunition in case you need to take recourse later.

Another way to check to see if a car has had flooding issues is checking on Auto Check , which is a lot like Car Fax.

Once you’ve either received your written and signed statement from your seller, you should take your car to an independent mechanic. Someone you trust and you can absolutely do this before you even purchase the car.

They are able to look under the hood and catch things that most consumers are unable to spot. Experts say spending a couple of hundred dollars to ensure you’ve made a sound investment is worth it.

Some things you can check for before taking your car to your mechanic are:

The trunk: A lot of times you are able to see debris and possible mold cultivating inside the trunk of a used car.

If they are foggy, this could be a sign of potential flood damage.

If they are foggy, this could be a sign of potential flood damage. The smell: If a car is overly fragrant, this could be a cover-up for some potential flood damage.

You always want to ask for at least an 18-month history on the vehicle you decide to purchase.

Most cars that are being sold with flood damage are often purchased by dealers and brokers through things such as auctions. Many of those who are selling these cars are independent dealers.

Big companies like CarMax and other big dealerships do a fairly sound job with not purchasing used vehicles that have been damaged during weather disasters, so worrying about whether or not their cars have had flood damage is not as pertinent. But that does not mean you shouldn't still ask.

Many of these dealers who sell flooded cars can transform them and basically make the vehicles look brand new. And the ones who are selling these damaged cars often give you deals that are almost too good to be true, so buy with caution.

Now, what if you’ve already purchased a car and find out it does have flood damage but you did not get a written statement from the seller saying otherwise?

You could still potentially have a fraud case through the Deceptive Trade Practices Act (DTPA). This could help boost your case against a seller if they’ve lied about the original condition of the car you purchased.

The states are expected to see possibly half a million to a million of these types of flood-damaged cars enter the market after Irma and Harvey.

Just from Houston alone, about 15% of the cars that could have potential flood damage were not insured, which means people who are trying to sell their damaged cars can find buyers and offer them deals that are too good to be true with no history.

Although times are stressful, always try to keep on your toes and these tips in mind if you are potentially in the market for a new car.

