LIVE Tropical Storm Irma updates and video

As Tropical Storm Irma continues to churn through northern Florida, effects are already being felt here in Georgia.

MONDAY, Sept. 11

11AM: The center of Tropical Storm Irma was located about 70 miles east of Tallahassee, moving to the north-northwest toward the Georgia line at 17 mph.

10:30AM: Southwest Airlines announced that all flights to and from Atlanta will be canceled after 1 pm. The carrier plans a normal schedule out of Hartsfield-Jackson on Tuesday.

10AM: Georgia Power and Georgia EMC reported a combined total of more than 436,000 customers without power across the state as Tropical Storm Irma moves in.

8:00AM: Hurricane Irma was downgraded to a Tropical Storm. According to the National Hurricane Center, the storm is still capable of producing hurricane force wind gusts.

4:00AM: As Irma moves closer to Georgia, 11Alive StormTrackers began continuous live coverage to give you the latest developments and updates.

2:31AM: According to the National Hurricane Center, Irma has downgraded to a strong Category 1 storm. It is moving north-northwest at 14 mph.

SUNDAY, Sept. 10

11PM: The National Hurricane Center says Irma has a very large wind field with hurricane-force winds extending outward up to 80 miles. Its center will continue to move over western Florida through Monday morning and then into the southeastern United States late Monday and Tuesday.

9:35PM: The Gwinnett County transit system anticipates changes to service on Monday. Click here to see the latest.

Gwinnett County Transit schedule change is as follows: pic.twitter.com/5Z0Psj8Xak — Gwinnett Police Dept (@GwinnettPd) September 11, 2017

8:55PM: State Labor Commissioner Mark Butler says that assistance will be available for Georgians disrupted by Hurricane Irma.

Butlers says help cane be made through Disaster Unemployment Assistance, a program to help eligible workers can get as much as $330 a week for up to 26 weeks if they are unable to return to work due to storm damage. The determination for DUA will be made only after the storm hits, damage is assessed and a federal disaster has been declared by the President.

“The heavy damage that results from natural disasters often forces businesses to close for repairs, leaving owners and employees without income,” Butler said. “These federal unemployment benefits help provide a financial bridge until their income resumes.”

The department has established toll free numbers for employers (1-855-436-7365) and employees (1-877-709-8185) seeking help to call.

8:50PM: Georgia Power announced it has mobilized 3,400 personnel to respond to Hurricane Irma damage, and said customers should prepare now for extended power outages. The utility is expecting widespread, extensive damage due to high winds, heavy rains and fallen trees.

8:15 PM: MARTA has suspended all bus and rail service for Monday, Sept. 11, ahead of the anticipated severe weather conditions caused by Hurricane Irma.

8PM: The National Hurricane Center says Irma will move inland over northern Florida and southwest Georgia on Monday afternoon. Winds have decreased to around 105 mph. It is expected to remain a hurricane through at least Monday morning.

7:47PM -- Delta Air Lines tell 11Alive's Bill Liss there could be some flight cancellations on Monday afternoon, but that is tentative. Morning flights are not expected to be impacted by Irma. Check with your airline for more information on cancellations. Here's how.

6:06PM -- Gov. Nathan Deal said Hurricane Irma is more widespread than other storms in the past, and said that virtually no part of the state would likely remain unaffected by the storm. Deal also said he spoke with President Donald Trump earlier Sunday morning, and said the president is offering every assistance.

5:40PM: A spokesperson for Music Midtown said crews will temporally suspend building the infrastructure for the upcoming music festival as the storm passes. Once it moves out of the area, it building will resume as scheduled.

5:15PM: 11Alive's Bill Liss spoke to representatives from Southwest Airlines, who said they would be operating 50 percent of their schedule for Monday. They have not made any decisions for Tuesday travel at this time. Passengers should go to Southwest Airlines's website to check on the status of their individual flight. Click here to check.

In a statement, Delta Airlines said they do not have an exact number on how many flights could be affected due to weather, however, they reiterated that Atlanta customers have been able to change flights "without penalty" since Friday, ant that continues. Customers are encouraged to check or change their itineraries if needed at Delta.com.

Many other airlines have also waived fees for areas impacted by Hurricane Irma. Click here to read that story.

5:00PM: The National Weather Center has downgraded Hurricane Irma to a category 2 storm with its latest advisory. Irma's maximum sustained winds are 110 mph and it continues to move at 14 mph up the western coast of Florida.

4:32 PM: Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed said downtown Atlanta has already experienced wind damage ahead of Hurricane Irma from panels blowing off buildings and closing several streets.

“Right now we expect Irma’s peak to hit Atlanta between mid day through the evening on Monday,” Reed said. “We’ve been advised that we can expect rain of up to 5 inches or more, and wind gusts of up to 63 miles per hour. Wind speeds like that can lift furniture off the ground and turn it into projectiles.”

Reed said the city’s Central Avenue shelter will open at 7 pm Sunday, and the city’s Joint Operations Center will also open at 7 and remain open until the crisis has passed.

Reed said his biggest concern are wind speeds, and the fact that outdoor equipment, furniture and the like can turn into projectiles.

The mayor asked everyone to stay safe, and encouraged Atlantans to sign up for the City of Atlanta's emergency alert system, NotifyATL. You can sign up for the service here.

3:35PM: 11Alive Meteorologist Chris Holcomb says Hurricane Irma has officially made landfall at Marco Island, Florida as a Category 3 storm.

The center of hurricane #Irma officially makes landfall at Marco Island, FL at 3:35pm. #11Alive pic.twitter.com/GDef9FiXlw — ChrisHolcomb11Alive (@ChrisHolcomb) September 10, 2017

3PM: The center of Hurricane Irma was approaching Naples; as of 3 pm, it was 20 miles south of Naples, moving north at 12 mph. Maximum sustained winds were still at 120 mph.

2:40PM: DeKalb Public Schools says they are closed Monday and Tuesday. Most school districts are closed for at least Monday, while many are closing for both Monday and Tuesday. See the full list here.

2:10PM: The Atlanta Police Department confirms high winds near Woodruff Park knocked down pieces of a building at 34 Peachtree Street.

Building at 34 Peachtree St. downtown near Woodruff Park has falling debris due to high winds. Please avoid area. Parts of Peachtree closed. — Atlanta Police Dept (@Atlanta_Police) September 10, 2017

#Atlanta high rise suffers wind damage ahead of tomorrows anticipated arrival of Irma. Streets closed Woodruff Park area @11AliveNews pic.twitter.com/gPgeI4Lm3j — Andy Broadway (@chaplin5) September 10, 2017

2PM: The strongest winds of Irma are approaching Marco Island and the Naples area. Hurricane Irma is located 35 miles south of Naples, and is moving northward at 9 miles per hour. Irma has maximum sustained winds of 120 mph, making it a strong category 3 storm.

1:35PM: Atlanta School Superintendent Dr. Meria Carstarphen announces the closing of the Atlanta Public Schools ahead of Irma. Cobb, Fulton, Gwinnett, Coweta and other metro area school systems follow suit.

1PM: Several more schools and universities, including Clark Atlanta, Georgia State and The Art Institute of Atlanta have announced closings for Monday. See the full list here.

12:45PM: Gov. Nathan Deal has expanded the state of emergency to include all of Georgia. Click here for more

12Noon: Hurricane Irma has left the Florida Keys and is headed for the southwest Florida coast. It was about 65 miles south-southeast of Naples, Florida, with maximum sustained winds of 130 mph. It's moving north at 9 mph.

11:40AM: The Georgia Division of Family and Children Services announced it has released September’s allotment of food stamp benefits to all Georgia residents. Recipients will not have to wait until their regularly-scheduled issuance date later this month. Get that story here.

11AM: Hurricane Irma has moved out over the open waters of the Gulf of Mexico and turned to the north at 9 mph. It is about 115 miles south-southeast of Fort Myers, and about 80 miles south-southeast of Naples, Florida, with maximum sustained winds of 130 mph.

10AM: Officials with the Georgia Emergency Management Agency and Chatham County emergency management officials are holding a news conference at 10 a.m. to discuss emergency advisories and planning regarding Hurricane Irma. 11Alive.com will stream live coverage.

9:10AM: The center of Hurricane Irma made landfall at Cudjoe Key, Florida, about 20 miles east of Key West. Maximum sustained winds remained at 130 mph. Irma is still moving north-northeastward at 8 mph.

8AM: The center of Hurricane Irma is about 20 miles east-southeast of Key West, moving north-northwest at 8 mph. Irma remains a category 4 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 130 mph and higher gusts. It is expected to move near or over the west coast of Florida on Sunday through Sunday night.





7:10AM: Irma's northern eye wall makes landfall in the Florida Keys with maximum sustained winds of 130 mph.

5AM: The tropical storm watch has been upgraded to a tropical storm warning for most of north and central Georgia, as well as much of eastern Alabama. This includes nearly all of metro Atlanta, until further notice. A tropical storm warning is issued when tropical storm conditions are expected within 36 hours. The tropical storm watch has been extended northward to the Tennessee border.





2AM: Irma is back up to a category 4 hurricane as it continues to approach the Florida Keys. Here's the latest update.

SATURDAY, Sept. 8.

11:07 PM -- A tropical storm watch has been extended into metro Atlanta until further notice. Tropical storm force winds are possible.

9:07 PM -- The Atlanta Humane Society (AHS) has set up a 60,000-square-foot building as an emergency shelter for up to 1,000 animals at the state of Georgia’s request. The AHS shelter is located at 1425 Market Boulevard in Roswell, and will be open at 11 am on Sunday, Sept. 10. It is expecting hundreds of animals to be in the shelter by Sunday night.

7:20 PM -- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency updated its list of full and available shelters, which can be found by clicking here.

7:19 PM -- The Clayton County school system and local government announced they will be closed on Monday, Sept. 11.

5:23 PM -- A tropical storm watch was issued for most of central and south Georgia, meaning that tropical storm wind conditions are possible somewhere within this area and within the next 48 hours.

3:18 PM -- A flash flood watch for 47 Georgia counties, including all of metro Atlanta, was issued by the National Weather Service. The watches go into effect Monday morning and are scheduled to last through Tuesday.

2 PM -- Irma is continuing to move westward along the north coast of Cuba as a Category 3 storm with maximum sustained winds of 125 mph. The storm is 145 miles southeast of Key West, Florida. Once the storm moves into the Florida Straits, it is expected to strengthen rapidly.

11:00AM -- Irma has been downgraded to a Category 3 storm. She has sustained maximum winds of 125 mph and the storm is 175 miles southeast of Key West, Florida. Although she has weakened, Irma is expected to reform and gain strength as she moves out of Cuba and makes landfall in the states.

5:50AM -- Irma is now officially a Category 4 hurricane as the eye continues to move over the Camaguey Archipelago in Cuba.

FRIDAY, Sept. 8.

11:20PM -- President Trump receives a briefing on Hurricane Irma from FEMA and the Department of Homeland Security where he was provided an overview of the hurricane's impact on the U.S. Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico and neighboring islands. He was also briefed on the storm's projected path bringing it in to Florida and the potential impacts and promised continued support to all those places affected.

Earlier, the President declared a federal state of emergency in Georgia.

11:15PM -- Hurricane Katia makes landfall as a Category 1 storm in Mexico. Click here to read that story.

11:05PM -- Hurricane Irma strengthened back to a Category 5 storm as it made landfall in Cuba. The track also has shifted again, changing the point of landfall for Florida. It's also expected to downgrade to a Category 4 storm as it approaches the southwest part of the state.

11PM -- Irma's eye is now moving over the north coast of Cuba, and is located about 315 miles southeast of Miami. Maximum sustained winds are 155 mph and it is moving west at 12 mph.

Storm surge warnings are in effect for the Florida peninsula from the Volusia/Brevard County line, southward to the Florida Keys and up to Tampa Bay, as the National Hurricane Center warns of the "life-threatening situation."

8PM -- South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has ordered mandatory evacuation of Barrier Islands in Colleton, Beaufort and Jasper Counties.

Meanwhile, the AP reports more than 5 million people in Florida have been told to flee the storm.

5PM -- The new track has been released.

3:30PM -- Gov. Nathan Deal has expanded the state of emergency to 64 additional counties. See the full list here:

1:55PM -- The new update is in. Irma has sustained winds of 155mph and is about 380 miles from Miami, moving west at 14 mph. Click here for more.

1:41PM -- President Donald Trump declared that an emergency exists in Georgia and ordered federal assistance due to Hurricane Irma. Click here to read his declaration

1:25PM -- A current list of shelters and open campgrounds available in Georgia.

1:21PM -- Comcast announced it is opening nearly 10,000 Xfinity WiFi hotspots throughout impacted areas to anyone who needs them, including non-Xfinity customers, for free. Comcast has opened up all Wi-Fi hotspots in Savannah and surrounding communities, as well as in Augusta and Brunswick.

For a map of the Xfinity WiFi hotspots, which are located both indoors and outdoors in places such as shopping districts, parks and businesses, residents can visit www.Xfinity.com/wifi. Once in range of a hotspot, they may select the “xfinitywifi” network name in the list of available hotspots and then launch a browser.

11AM -- In a Friday morning news conference, Gov. Nathan Deal warned that Irma could be more devastating than last year's Hurricane Matthew. Deal said it was "very likely" that the state of emergency could be extended beyond the 30 counties it current includes.

Homer Bryson, director of the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency, said the agency plans to have 50 emergency shelters and 7,000 beds open by Saturday morning to house Irma evacuees.

Click here for the full story

5AM - Irma is downgraded to a Category 4 storm. This is still a major storm with maximum sustained winds of 155 mph. Parts of the Florida keys are under hurricane warnings and watches.

12AM - The Georgia Department of Transportation announced that the reversible I-75 S express lanes will now be open to Northbound traffic as Irma evacuees head north. These express lanes are also free and do not require a SunPass or PeachPass. Toll rate signs should read "OPEN TO ALL"

THURSDAY, Sept. 7.

11PM -- The National Hurricane Center has issued a hurricane warning for south Florida as a new track for Irma takes the center of the storm through the entire state, before it passes into Georgia as a significantly weakened storm.

11PM ADVISORY: Hurricane Warning, Storm Surge Warning now issued for SFL. For more info: https://t.co/z3umbbAogc or https://t.co/oqWoXVcFzf pic.twitter.com/6IV0rW8Mps — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) September 8, 2017

11Alive meteorologist Chris Holcomb says Irma could be downgraded all the way to a tropical storm by the time it reaches Macon, Monday. However, the storm's track takes the center of the storm more west of Atlanta, meaning an increased chance for storms. Click for the latest on Irma.

9:20PM -- The executive director of the State Road and Tollway Authority said beginning at midnight, Sept. 8, the I-75 express lanes will be open to all drivers, regardless of having a Peach Pass or SunPass.

Beginning at midnight, Sept. 8, the l-75 S Metro Express Lanes will be open to all drivers regardless of having a Peach Pass or SunPass. — Chris Tomlinson (@SRTACEO) September 8, 2017

8PM -- The National Weather Service says Irma is "pummeling the Turks and Caicos Islands" in its latest bulletin. A storm surge watch remains in effect for Jupiter Inlet and southward around the Florida peninsula and the Florida Keys.

Here's the latest from 11Alive StormTracker and meteorologist Chris Holcomb.

5PM -- The newest track shows the storm shifting to the west. Here's how that could impact the metro Atlanta area.

4PM -- The Georgia Tourism division has launched a website to provide evacuees information on available lodging, traffic updates, closure information and weather conditions in Georgia. To access the site, go to irma.georgia.org/hurricane.

Travelers can also visit one of the state's 11 visitor information centers located off major interstates, or call 1-800-VISIT-GA (847-4842) for more help finding lodging options.

4PM -- The Georgia Department of Corrections cancelled inmate visitations until further notice because of the evacuations. Family and friends of offenders can call GDC’s Call Center line at 404-656-4661 with questions.

3:55PM -- The Atlanta Braves are extending an invitation to any Florida resident who has evacuated to Georgia to be their guests for the next four nights at SunTrust Park. Florida residents can come to the Braves ticket office on the day of the game, show their valid Florida I.D. and receive a complimentary ticket.

The Braves begin a four-game series with the Miami Marlins tonight at 7:35. Game times for the other games are as follows: tomorrow at 7:35, Saturday at 7:00 and Sunday at 1:35.

3:45PM -- GEMA has announced that these campgrounds will be open for evacuees

2PM -- The latest storm track update is in. Click here for the info

12:30PM -- Contraflow on I-16 will begin at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9. Click here for more.

12:20PM -- Gov. Nathan Deal has expanded the state of emergency to 24 more counties in Georgia.

Deal also issued a mandatory evacuation order for all areas east of I-95, all of Chatham County and some areas west of I-95 that could be impacted by potential storm surge from Hurricane Irma. The executive order also authorized up to 5,000 Georgia National Guard members to be on state active duty to support Hurricane Irma response and recovery. The state of emergency prohibits price gouging for all goods and services related to the storm.

The 30 counties under a state of emergency are: Appling, Atkinson, Bacon, Brantley, Bryan, Bulloch, Burke, Camden, Candler, Charlton, Chatham, Clinch, Coffee, Echols, Effingham, Emanuel, Evans, Glynn, Jenkins, Jeff Davis, Liberty, Long, McIntosh, Pierce, Screven, Tattnall, Toombs, Treutlen, Wayne and Ware Counties.





12PM - In anticipation of Hurricane Irma, Georgia Southern has canceled classes and activities from Sept. 8 through Sept. 12.

11AM -- A Hurricane Watch has been issued for the state of Florida. Irma remains a Category 5 storm with winds around 175 mph.

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 6

3PM -- Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal declared a state of emergency for six coastal Georgia counties ahead of Irma: Bryan, Camden, Chatham, Glynn, Liberty and McIntosh. In Florida, evacuations are beginning in and around south Florida, including the Keys and Miami Beach areas. Mandatory evacuations are likely to begin in those areas as soon as Thursday

