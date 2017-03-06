'I did it my way': Local woman celebrates 100th birthday

ALPHARETTA, GA. - "I did it my way."

Those were the words most famously sung by Frank Sinatra, but it's also the motto of a local woman who is celebrating a special milestone.

Violette Sophie McTeague is turning 100 on Monday.

Born in New York City March 6, 1917, Violette, or "Vi" as her son said she's known, has lived an exciting life.

According to her son Bob, Violette "was a smart and beautiful woman ahead of her time." She began her career at RKO Paramount Theatre in NYC, where she sought to become a dancer. Instead, she became a fashion clothes buyer for Best & Company on 5th Avenue. She later become the owner and proprietor of Gallery 63 in NYC.

In the late 1970s, Violette retired and headed south to Cape Coral, Fla., where she remained active. She volunteered for 23 years as a buyer and clerk at Cape Coral Hospital.

Violette loves to dance and play cards, her son said, and she enjoyed Tai Chi until she was 97.

Violette has survived three husbands and one paramour and has always embraced life, her son said. She believes her kind heart and fun loving attitude have gotten her to where she is today.

A birthday celebration is planned for Monday afternoon at Addington Place of Alpharetta, an assisted living and memore care center that she's now a resident of.

Join us in wishing Violette a HAPPY 100th Birthday!

(© 2017 WXIA)