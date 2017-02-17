ICE arrests man in Atlanta wanted for escape from Ill. prison

Jorge Soberanis-Rumaldo,

ATLANTA -- A man listed as the sixth most wanted fugitive by the Illinois Department of Corrections was arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in Atlanta on Friday.

According to an ICE news release, deportation officers apprehended Jorge Soberanis-Rumaldo at his Atlanta residents during a targeted enforcement operation.

Soberanis-Rumaldo, a Mexican national who ICE said is unlawfully in the U.S., was sentenced to eight years in prison after beign convicted on a felony cocaine charge in Cook County, Ill. in March 2003. He escaped from Stateville Correctional Center in Crest Hill, Ill. in June 2003 while on a work detail.

Soberanis-Rumaldo was booked into DeKalb County Jail where he is awaiting extradition to Illinois. He'll face additional criminal charges related to his escape.

ICE will seek to remove Soberanis-Rumaldo from the U.S. after the resolution of his criminal charges.

The arrest comes amid increased discussion over immigration. On Thursday, dozens of demonstrators protested outside of the ICE offices in Atlanta as part of nationwide show of solidarity of immigrant communities.

ICE has maintained they are " focused on removing public safety threats, such as convicted criminal aliens and gang members, as well as individuals who have violated our nation’s immigration laws, including those who illegally re-entered the country after being removed and immigration fugitives ordered removed by federal immigration judges."

