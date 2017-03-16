Identity released of woman found dead at truck stop

FOREST PARK, Ga. -- Police have identified the body of a woman found dead inside a truck at a Forest Park truck stop.

According to the Forest Park Police Department, Nicole Darke was found unresponsive Tuesday morning at the Sun Petro Truck Stop located at 132 Forest Parkway. She was later pronounced dead.

Autopsy results are pending. Police said the circumstances behind Darke's death are being investigated.

