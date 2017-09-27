Industrial explosion kills worker in Augusta; victim identified

Emergency vehicles amass outside DSM Resins in Augusta, Georgia after a deadly explosion on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2017. (Photo: Courtesy of WAGT)

Authorities confirm one person is dead after an explosion in Augusta, Tuesday afternoon.

NBC affiliate WAGT reports that the incident happened at DSM Resins on Columbia Nitrogen Drive and was the result of a welding accident. Augusta Fire Chief Chris James confirmed that one person died and two other workers were taken to a local hospital after undergoing decontamination process due to chemical exposure.

The victim has since been identified as 29-year-old Steven Gonsalves of Beech Island, South Carolina. Authorities said he died at the scene and has been sent to the GBI Crime Lab in Atlanta for an autopsy.

Firefighters are remaining on the scene but Chief James said there was no further danger from the fire and that an evacuation was not necessary.

Read WAGT's full story at: bit.ly/2xzekbu

