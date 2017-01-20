Inside Barack Obama's final hours in the White House

U.S. President Barack Obama walks on the colonnade after leaving the Oval Office for the last time as President, in Washington, D.C. on January 20, 2017. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch-Pool/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — The 44th president of the United States awoke Friday as the still-most-powerful man in the world. By noon, he would take on a title he has always said is just as important.

Citizen Barack Obama.

In his final hours as commander-in-chief, Obama participated in the 220-year-old ritual that has become a hallmark of American democracy: The orderly transition of power that comes at the appointed hour when one president takes the oath of office and his predecessor recedes into history.

But on his last morning as president, Obama suggested some of what is to come. In a video released by his presidential foundation, Obama said he would take a vacation and then return to work on his legacy project: The Barack Obama Presidential Center in Chicago. "More than a library or a museum, it will be a living, working center for citizenship," he said.

"True democracy is a project that's bigger than any one of us. It's bigger than any one person, any one president, any one government," he said. "We look forward to joining you in that effort as fellow citizens."

"Bye-bye," he said.

As the day started, the Obamas also said goodbye to the permanent White House staff — the ushers, butlers, maids, chefs, florists and other household workers who serve presidents of both parties with loyalty and discretion. They presented the Obamas with a gift of two flags: one flown on the first day of the presidency, and one flown the morning of the last day of the presidency.

Obama's public schedule did not indicate that he received the presidential daily briefing in the morning. But past presidents have received one last perfunctory "all's quiet" intelligence report — after all, if it doesn't happen in the next two hours, it's not his problem anymore.

Obama did take time to conduct one last piece of business, signing one last bill into law: The Tested Ability to Leverage Exceptional National Talent Act of 2017, or Talent Act, makes permanent the Presidential Innovation Fellows Program Obama had established by executive order last year.

It's become a tradition for an outgoing president to leave a note in the Oval Office for his successor to read. "It's a letter meant to share what we know, what we've learned, and what small wisdom may help our successor bear the great responsibility that comes with the highest office in our land, and the leadership of the free world," Obama wrote on Facebook on Thursday.

And shortly after 9 a.m., reporters gathered in the Rose Garden could see him through the Oval Office windows, arranging some papers on the resolute desk. Even as government workers execute a tightly choreographed move to switch out one president's effects with another's the note would remain untouched.

Obama's last message from the first president to use social media came via Twitter at 9:13 a.m. "I'm still asking you to believe — not in my ability to bring about change, but in yours. I believe in change because I believe in you," he said.





A minute later, he emerged from the Oval Office and walked past the small group of reporters in the Rose Garden. "How's it going?" he asked.

A reporter asked if he felt nostalgic. "Of course," he said.

Asked for any last words to the American people, he said, "Thank you."

Obama walked down the colonnade one last time toward the residence, with Vice President Joe Biden and wife Jill just behind.

At 9:38, the Trump motorcade appeared at the North Portico, an entrance reserved for the most formal occasions. First the Bidens embraced the Pences, then the Obamas greeted the Trumps, waving and saying, "How are you?" as Trump emerged from his limo. They lined up for photos before heading to the South Portico for the traditional morning tea.

It was not an intimate gathering. In addition to the two presidents, two vice presidents and their wives, the guests included six congressional leaders and their spouses — 20 people in all.

They entourage left the White House at 10:52 a.m., with Obama showing Trump to the presidential limousine. They rode together to the Capitol, where they greeted former presidents Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton and George W. Bush.

After the inaugural ceremony, Citizen Obama enjoyed one last presidential perk. Again governed by tradition more than law, Obama took a Marine helicopter to Joint Base Andrews, where he spoke to a crowd of 1,800 supporters — including most of his top White House aides — for 19 minutes.

"Our democracy is not the monuments, it’s not the buildings. It’s you," the former president said. "That doesn’t end. This is just a little pit stop. This is not a period, this is a comma in the continuing story."

He ended with refrains from his campaign and his farewell speech. "Yes, we did! Yes, we can!"

The Obamas spent another half hour shaking hands and giving hugs, and then boarded the presidential airplane for their trip to Palm Springs, Calif., for a family vacation.

The former first family has not disclosed the length of their vacation, but they plan to return to Washington while daughter Sasha finishes high school, making Obama the first president to remain in the nation's capital since Woodrow Wilson.

"First, we're going to take a little break," now-former first lady Michelle Obama said in the Obama foundation video, as her husband gave a thumbs-up sign. "We're finally going to get some sleep and take some time to be with our family, and just be still for a little bit. So we might not be online quite as much as you're used to seeing us."

The presidential plane carrying the Obamas was designated Special Mission 28000 by the Air Force, as the Air Force One call sign is now only applied to a plane carrying President Trump. It took off at 1:45 p.m. into a light drizzle.

USA Today