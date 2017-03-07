'Granny Gem Thief' remains free after no-showing court date

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. -- An 86-year-old international jewel thief remained free Tuesday a day after missing a arraignment in DeKalb County.

Doris Payne was scheduled in court Monday after she was allegedly caught trying to steal a $1,995 diamond necklace at a Von Maur jewelry store at Perimeter Mall last December.

Her attorney, Zach Kelehear, said she was too sick to come to court, but Judge Linda Hunter wasn't satisfied with his documentation.

RELATED | Notorious thief arrested at Perimeter Mall

On Tuesday Kelehear and Payne's close friend Sonjia Williams attempted to gather her medical records to present to the judge. As of late Tuesday afternoon, they had not completed the paperwork.

The judge had yet to sign a bench warrant calling for Payne’s arrest late Tuesday.

Payne is known worldwide for using sleight of hand tricks to steal priceless jewelry over the last 50 years. She was released on a $15,000 bond in the December case and ordered not to travel outside the state of Georgia.

RAW VIDEO | International jewelry thief Doris Payne's court appearance

PHOTOS | Notorious elderly jewelry thief Doris Payne

(© 2017 WXIA)