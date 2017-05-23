Breaking his silence before time runs out

Rob Lawson in 1990 (Photo: WXIA)

ATLANTA - A Georgia man is breaking his silence after 30 years, filing a lawsuit accusing his scoutmaster of sexually assaulting him as a child.

"He said, why don't we go in your tent and let me check you out," said former Boy Scout Rob Lawson.

Lawson sits down with 11Alive Investigator Andy Pierrotti first, on 11Alive News today at 6 p.m.

"From there... It was -- what he did, was... Sexual assault," Lawson said. "Yeah. He assaulted me."

We'll explain why time is quickly running out for other victims of child sexual assault to file similar lawsuits in Georgia.

Scoutmaster Flemming Weaver (source: Order of the Arrow) (Photo: WXIA)

