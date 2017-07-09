Key City Hall bribery scandal figure to be sentenced on Monday

E.R. Mitchell takes the stand during a divorce hearing on March 21, 2017. (Photo: 11Alive, WXIA)

ATLANTA – One of the central figures in the city’s bribery scandal is scheduled to be sentenced on Monday.

E.R. Mitchell faces a maximum of five years in prison for his role in a bribery scandal that shook Atlanta City Hall to its foundation earlier this year.

Mitchell is one of two city contractors who were convicted in February of bribing city employees for business; Charles Richards was also charged in connection to the bribery scandal.

Mitchell has pleaded guilty to bribing unnamed city officials with more than $1 million in exchange for city construction contracts. Mitchell owns Cascade Building System and ER Mitchell Group.

Richards was also charged after prosecutors alleged he paid more than $185,000 to unnamed city officials for construction contracts for his company, CP Richards Construction.

Mayor Kasim Reed released more than 1.4 million documents related to the scandal, which named Mitzi Bickers as a key player in the investigation.

Mitchell has reportedly been cooperating with officials in their investigation, and may not receive the maximum sentence.

