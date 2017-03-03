Subject of criminal investigation counsels criminals

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. -- A woman who is the subject of a criminal investigation now has a job that involves counseling criminals.

In an earlier report, 11Alive detailed how Mitzi Bickers, a pastor and political consultant who is under investigation in connection with the Atlanta City Hall bribery scandal, is on the payroll of the Clayton County sheriff.

Bickers worked on Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill’s campaign and was paid $14,000 as a political consultant.

Now, she’s been hired by Hill and given a salary and a car paid for by Clayton County taxpayers. What she’s doing and when she's doing it are not entirely clear.

The Clayton County Sherriff's Office Chaplain website lists Stan Owen as its Senior Chaplain.

There's no mention of Bickers, but records obtained by 11alive news indicate she was hired in October as a corrections officer at $37,000 year, and was also issued a county car -- a Crown Victoria -- to drive.

Bickers is under investigation in the Atlanta City Hall Bribery scandal. Two contractors connected to Bickers have already pleaded guilty to bribery, though Bickers has not been charged with a crime.

11Alive asked Clayton County for Bickers' work schedule but were told it was not available. We also asked for her time sheets. The sheriff’s office gave us emails written by Bickers listing her work hours for part of November, December and January but not for the first four weeks of her employment.

Georgia Ethics Watchdogs President William Perry questions why Bickers was hired after working on the sheriff's campaign. She was also hired by Mayor Kasim Reed to work at Atlanta City Hall after helping him get elected in 2009, but left City Hall amid allegations of ethics violations three years later.

“It’s just shocking, it seems controversy and a lack of ethical standards follows Mitzi Bickers wherever she goes,” Perry said.

Several other counties 11Alive’s Valerie Hoff spoke with said they have chaplains who volunteer at jail, but are not paid.

Bickers is reportedly one of three paid chaplains for Clayton County Jail. Owens would not comment on Bickers’ employment. Sheriff Hill also had no comment.





