The Drug Whisperer: ACLU files suit against Cobb County PD

The ACLU announced Monday morning that they are filing suit against the Cobb County Police Department as a direct result of our Drug Whisperer investigation from earlier this year.

In our original investigative report, we profiled three people who were falsely arrested based on traffic stops tied to the drug recognition training of Officer Tracy Carroll.

In the three cases profiled, Carroll pulled each individual over and arrested them, based on his "hunch" that each of them was under the influence of marijuana. Each of the three motorists was arrested and charged with DUI-Drugs.

The three people involved -- Katelyn Ebner, Princess Mbamara, and Ayokunle Oriyomi -- were forced to have their blood drawn and held in a jail cell for hours, based on Carroll's "hunch." In each case, the drug tests indicated a negative presence of marijuana. Eventually, all charges for each of the three were dropped.

Officer Carroll is a drug recognition expert, certified by the International Association of Chiefs of Police. In order to receive that certification, Carroll had to attend a 160-hour training course of study.

The official Drug Recognition Expert Evaluation involves a dozen specific observations that allow officers not only to indicate that a driver is on drugs, but to specifically identify which of seven types of drugs are in a driver's system. However, the standard protocol requires all 12 steps to be completed before an officer can make that pronouncement.

Officer Carroll did not complete the full 12 steps in any of the three cases profiled in our original Drug Whisperer investigation.

The ACLU's suit is seeking compensatory damages from Officer Carroll, the Cobb County Police Department and from Cobb County, along with any additional relief the Court may deem appropriate under the circumstances.

