The impact on Georgia of the GOP's proposed healthcare plan

Members of Congress continue to debate the Republican proposed healthcare plan to replace the Affordable Health Act, which most know as Obamacare.

Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price appeared on NBC’s Meet the Press on Sunday to promote the legislation. While there, the former Georgia Congressman claimed Trump’s healthcare proposal would be more affordable for the poor and elderly.

"I firmly believe that nobody will be worse off financially in the process that we're going through, understanding that they'll have choices that they can select the kind of coverage that they want for themselves and for their family, not the government forces them to buy," Price said.

So are Price's claims true?

11Alive News Investigator Andy Pierrotti looked at the numbers here in Georgia.

There are winners and losers with the proposed GOP healthcare plan. And for perspective, we’re going to show you a county-level analysis in Georgia - according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.

In Cobb County, a 27-year-old making $30,000 stands to receive about $2,000 in subsidies with the American Healthcare Act by 2020. That’s about $170 more compared to Obamacare.

A 60-year-old, making the same amount of money, would receive about $4,000 in tax credits. Obamacare would have paid about $8,600. That means they’ll have to find an additional $4,600 out of their own pocket to pay for the difference.

Let’s take a look at Cherokee County, where Trump won 70 percent of the vote. A 27-year-old making $30,000 also stands to receive about $2,000 in subsidies. That’s $1,300 more than Obamacare.

A 60-year-old, making the same amount of money, would receive about $4,000 too. Obamacare would pay about $5,700. That’s means they stand to lose about $1,700 in federal subsidies.

Generally, according to the Kaiser Foundation data, Georgia’s poor and elderly would pay more out of pocket for their healthcare under the GOP proposed plan. And those counties which voted for Trump would be impacted the most.

