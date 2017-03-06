3x more powerful than heroin: New drug, Pink, blamed for at least a dozen deaths in Georgia

The synthetic drug pink, also known as U-47700 (Photo: Drug Enforcement Agency)

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is warning of a new drug similar to heroin, but two to three times stronger. "Pink" is blamed for at least a dozen deaths in Georgia.

"It's got the street name of Pink, even though it doesn't look pink at all," explained GBI officials. "Before June of 2016 we'd only seen three cases total."

Law enforcement agencies have seized the drug in powder form and as counterfeit tablets often ordered online and imported from labs in China. The drug has belongs to a family of deadly synthetic opioids. It is typically taken by itself or combined with other drugs such as heroin and fentanyl.

"Pink" is also known as "U4."

From June 2016 to January 2017, the GBI reports more than ten deadly cases in Georgia and considers the drug a growing trend.

Not only is the drug stronger than heroin, but it requires additional treatment during an overdose. It takes as many as five doses of Naloxone to reverse a Pink overdose. Most Georgia responders only carry two.

Nationwide, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration has counted at least 46 confirmed fatalities. The DEA temporarily classified "Pink" as a schedule 1 drug, which means it has a high potential for abuse and no approved medical use.

