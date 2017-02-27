Editor's note: This is the first part of our "Back to the Triangle" series.

Young people are still dying, and not just in our wealthy suburbs.

"The Triangle" has gotten bigger.

It’s been a year since our team of digital investigators uncovered a startling 4000% increase in heroin-related deaths inside a geographic location identified as “The Triangle” (insert hyperlink to what is the triangle).

Today, not only is the loss of life holding at a record high, but the area afflicted by heroin is growing. (Watch Episode One)

