Back to the Triangle (Part 2): The Addiction is Everything

In this episode, we profile the families of heroin users inside The Triangle to understand how the drug impacts everyone.

WXIA 8:08 PM. EST February 27, 2017

Editor's note: This is the second part of our "Back to the Triangle" series. 

When someone is dependent on heroin, the drug affects more than the user.  In this episode, we profile the families of heroin users inside The Triangle to understand how the drug impacts everyone. (Watch Episode Two)

