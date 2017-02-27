Editor's note: This is the second part of our "Back to the Triangle" series.
When someone is dependent on heroin, the drug affects more than the user. In this episode, we profile the families of heroin users inside The Triangle to understand how the drug impacts everyone. (Watch Episode Two)
PREVIOUS:
Back to the Triangle: The Triangle grows (part one)
NEXT: Check back for new episodes of Back to the Triangle in the coming weeks.
Faces of the Triangle:
RELATED:
What is The Triangle?
HELP IS AVAILABLE: Recovery & Prevention Guide
The Triangle (The investigation that started it all)
Fight the stigma, share your story
The Triangle: Full coverage
Triangle testimonies
(© 2017 WXIA)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs