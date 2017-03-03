Editor's note: This is the fourth part of our "Back to the Triangle" series.

A reality for many heroin users is a felony charge and a long-term prison sentence. For some, that dark hour is the beginning of a bright new life.

(Watch Episode 4)

Previous episodes:

PART 1: Click here for Episode One: The Triangle Grows

PART 2: Click here for Episode Two: The Addiction is Everything

PART 3: Click here for Episode Three: Back to Life (Coming March 3)

Triangle testimonies





Over the past 18 months,Georgia’s medical examiners started working together to streamline reporting of heroin-related deaths. This change is helping our investigators more accurately track the number of deaths linked to heroin from 2015 to present day.

(© 2017 WXIA)