The Triangle is growing

Episode 1: The Triangle Grows

Young people are still dying, and not just in our wealthy suburbs. "The Triangle" has gotten bigger. It’s been a year since our team of digital investigators uncovered a startling 4000% increase in heroin-related deaths inside a geographic location identified as “The Triangle” (insert hyperlink to what is the triangle). Today, not only is the loss of life holding at a record high, but the area afflicted by heroin is growing. (Watch Episode One)

Episode 2: The Addiction is Everything

When someone is dependent on heroin, the drug affects more than the user. In this episode, we profile the families of heroin users inside The Triangle to understand how the drug impacts everyone. (Watch Episode Two)

