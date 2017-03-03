This drug can immediately reverse heroin's deadly effects

There’s a drug that can immediately reverse the deadly effects of heroin during an overdose. When administered in time, Naloxone can save lives.

James and Cassie watch Naloxone revive their daughter.

“I saw her laying on the bathroom floor, blue, pretty much very pale. And I put my hand on her and she was very cold, and I told her friend: Call 911,” recalled her stepmom Cassie.

Her dad thought she was already gone.

“My exact words were: You're beating on a dead body,” James said.

Naloxone saved their daughter Courtney's life.

“To see someone in that state and to come back and be alive and stand up and walk, it was amazing,” he said.

More than 100 Georgia law enforcement agencies now carry Naloxone.

"Every agent in the GBI has been trained and we all carry Naloxone,” said GBI Special Agent Joe Chestnut.

The drug is controversial. Some argue it only encourages people to use heroin.

"I'm not going to take the life of somebody because I believe they may re-use it again. If we have the opportunity to help, we're going to help,” he said.

Naloxone is available to anyone, thanks to a standing prescription at all Georgia pharmacies.

However, the price of the auto injector climbed from $690 dollars to $4500 for a single life-saving dose. That soaring price could cost lives.

Through grants and donations, organizations like the Davis Direction Foundation (http://www.davisdirection.com/) and Georgia Overdose Prevention (http://www.georgiaoverdoseprevention.org) provide naloxone for free to families at risk.

