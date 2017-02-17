Investigator: I feel 'Making a Murderer' confession was real
Principals in the "Making a Murderer" case will appear on Friday's "Dateline" broadcast, with a defense lawyer saying Brendan Dassey's confession was "fed to him," and an investigator insisting that Dassey's admission to murder was not coerced.
WXIA 12:56 PM. EST February 17, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
FInstagram for web
-
2 dead in Barrow County plane crash
-
Teens found dead on Indiana Trial
-
Verizon unlimited data plan signals price war to come
-
Look inside the HGTV Dream Home
-
Married on Tuesday; deported on Wednesday
-
RAW VIDEO: Aerials over home involved in alleged online gambling operation
-
Cobb County toddler on life support, parents in jail
-
RAW: School bus crash aerials
-
Abused Cobb child on life support
More Stories
-
10 children, 1 adult taken to hospital following…Feb 17, 2017, 8:37 a.m.
-
12 underweight pit bulls found, police search for…Feb 17, 2017, 10:46 a.m.
-
Two armed men forcefully enter Winterville home,…Feb 17, 2017, 10:46 a.m.