Investigators attempt to identify body found on Bartow roadside

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. -- Authorities in Bartow County are working to identify a body found by a motorist on Bells Ferry Road.

Deputies were dispatched just after midnight on Sunday to the area outside of White, Ga. just two miles off of Canton Highway - unsure at the time exactly what they were responding to.

But when they arrived, the issue was clear. A passing motorist had discovered the body of a black male. So far, investigators still have very few leads and have arranged to have the body taken to the Georgia Bureau of Investigations Crime Lab for an autopsy. However, they are investigating this as a homicide.

Anyone who may know the details of the man's death or his identity is asked to call Bartow County Sheriff's Office at 770-302-5050 Ext. 6030 or 6029.

