Timothy Coggins

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. -- Investigators said several people have been arrested in a murder mystery that went unsolved for nearly 34 years.

On Oct. 9, 1983, the body of Timothy Coggins was discovered on a power line off of Minter Road in Sunnyside. While investigators gathered evidence and questioned suspects and witnesses at the time, the case remained unsolved.

In March 2017, new evidence came to light that made investigators reexamine the case, according to Spalding County Sheriff Darrel Dix. In July, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation officially reopened the case.

Original witnesses were re-interviewed and new information was received, according to Dix. Other, previously unknown witnesses, also stepped forward with new information. Some witnesses told authorities that they had been living with the information since the crime, but had been afraid to come forward.

After several interviews with witnesses, both new and old, and with newly-gathered evidence, investigators said on Oct. 13 -- 34 years and four days after Coggins' body was found -- several arrests were made.

Dix said Frankie Gebhardt, 59, and Bill Moore Sr., 58, were arrested on numerous charges, including murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, aggravated battery and concealing the death of another.

Sandra Bunn, 58, was charged with obstruction.

Gregory Huffman, a detention officer with the Spalding County Sheriff's Office, was charged with violation of oath of office and obstruction. Dix said that Huffman was fired from his job upon his arrested Friday morning.

Dix said that the motive behind the crime was being withheld until the trial. He did say that it appeared to be a racially-motivated crime, and had it happened today, it would be classified a hate crime.

