Iran: Now is not the time to build walls

NBC NEWS

TEHRAN, Iran -- The president of Iran urged peaceful coexistence between nations following President Donald Trump’s executive order, which suspected all immigration and visa processes for nations from Muslim-majority nations, including Iran, for 90 days.

On Saturday, President Hassan Rouhani made an indirect criticism for the president’s planned border wall between the U.S. and Mexico.

"Today is not a time of building walls between nations,” Rouhani said.

Trump signed the executive order on Friday, making changes to America’s policies on refugees and immigration affecting Iran, Iraq, Syria, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen.

Copyright (c) 2017 NBC All Rights Reserved