Iris, fingerprint scans added to airport security in Atlanta

ATLANTA - Frequent flyers will be able to avoid long security lines at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport by using the new CLEAR system, starting Wednesday.

CLEAR uses fingerprint and iris identification technology to allow passengers to avoid the document-check portion of airport security and move straight on through to the metal detectors and bag screeners.

It costs $179 to enroll with CLEAR, but Delta Air Lines SkyMiles members will receive deep discounts.

It's complimentary for Diamond Medallion Members.

For Platinum, Gold and Silver Medallion Members and Delta SkyMiles Credit Card Members, it will cost $79 a year.

General SkyMiles Members will pay $99 a year to join.

CLEAR is already being used in 19 airports across the country. Several major league baseball stadiums are also using the company's biometrics technology to cut down on long security lines.

Two CLEAR lines are scheduled to open at Hartsfield-Jackson on Wednesday.

One line is located on the south side of the main security checkpoint. The other line is located inside the south security checkpoint.

Test runs are set for Wednesday morning before the CLEAR lines are scheduled to open at about 1 p.m.

