Is Crossfit a good fit for kids?

SMYRNA, GA. - A camp for kids in Smyrna is providing proof that the Crossfit craze isn't just for mom and dad.

"Any excuse to get them away from the screens or out of the house is a big thing, and we're happy to be part of that," said Miles Davis, owner of Crossfit South Cobb.

Kids Camp at Crossfit South Cobb is designed for boys and girls, ages 4 to 12.

"It's like adult recess if you describe Crossfit, so kids now get a chance to get in on it and see what it's all about," Davis told 11Alive's Jennifer Leslie. "We want to do movements that exist in real life, running, jumping, sitting on things, picking things up, using our whole body to move objects."

The camp started with one week last year and really caught on.

This summer, it's two hours a day, four days a week for four weeks.

"It's neat to introduce the kids to it," said Stefanie Smit, who has a son and daughter in the camp. "Maybe their love of exercise and getting up and out and moving is something they'll carry on for the rest of their life."

The camp coach, Jason Whitaker, is an elementary school teacher with tons of patience.

"I love it," he said.

"We definitely see it catching on," added Davis.

