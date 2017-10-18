Is selling a home as painful as a root canal?

One in four Atlanta homeowners would rather get a root canal than sell a home, according to a new survey released by Opendoor , the online real estate marketplace that just started in Atlanta.

The survey for Opendoor by Atlanta-based V&L Research and Consulting, Inc. was conducted online among 308 metro Atlanta homeowners, ages 25 and above.

The Opendoor survey found the following:

Six out of 10 Atlanta homeowners describe the home buying or selling process as stressful (63 percent) and time-consuming (61 percent).

The two most challenging aspects of selling a home for Atlanta residents are getting it ready to sell (65 percent) and maintaining the home for viewing by prospective buyers (47 percent).

Roughly one out of four Atlanta homeowners would move to a bigger house (26%) or a smaller house (21%) if selling their home was easier. One out of 3 stated they weren't planning to sell their home in the next year because the hassle and stress of selling their home aren't worth it (29%).

A majority of Atlanta homeowners agree the most challenging aspects of buying a new home are picking up family's belongings (54 percent), selling a current home after finding a new one (49 percent), and the actual process of finding a new home (50 percent).

"The research findings confirm Atlanta homeowners are ready for Opendoor," said "Our homes mark the chapters in our lives; from our first home, to where we raise our families, to where we move for a new job, to where we retire," said David Zanaty, Eastern Division General Manager, Opendoor. "We make selling and buying a home remarkably simple and hassle-free, so Atlantans can move on to that next chapter, the minute they're ready."

Atlanta is the fourth market for Opendoor, which also operates in Phoenix, Dallas-Fort Worth and Las Vegas.

Opendoor uses a different real estate model for homeowners looking to sell. To avoid delays and showings, they can fill out an online form and receive an offer from Opendoor within 24 hours.

Homebuyers can use the company's mobile app to view homes for sale anytime.

