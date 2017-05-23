Georgia officials react to Manchester attack

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - A person is wheeled away on a stretcher at Victoria Railway Station close to the Manchester Arena on May 23, 2017 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Dave Thompson/Getty Images) (Photo: Dave Thompson, Custom)

WASHINGTON, DC -- Georgia U.S. Sen. Johnny Isakson said he is "appalled" at the bombing at a Manchester concert that killed 19 people and left around 50 others injured.

Appalled by the heartbreaking reports out of Manchester. Sending prayers to the innocent victims of this horrific attack. — Johnny Isakson (@SenatorIsakson) May 23, 2017

According to NBC News, the explosion, which U.K. investigators suspect was the work of a suicide bomber, happened Monday night at the end of an Ariana Grande concert at the Manchester Arena.

Georgia's junior senator, David Perdue, also made the following statement"

“Last night’s attack in Manchester was devastating. Such senseless acts of terror will not be tolerated, and those responsible for this cowardly act of violence will be held accountable. The United States stands with our long-time ally, the United Kingdom, in defeating this shared enemy. Last night's attack is a grim reminder that we must remain vigilant here at home by taking every precaution to protect the safety of all Americans. Bonnie and I extend our deepest sympathy to all those affected by this tragedy and continue to keep the victims and their families in our prayers.”

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security said it has no information indicating any threats to any American music venues.

"The department is closely monitoring the situation at Manchester Arena in the United Kingdom," said a Homeland Security statement. "We are working with our foreign counterparts to obtain additional information about the cause of the reported explosion as well as the extent of injuries and fatalities."

Here are statements from some other Georgia political leaders:

“We are deeply saddened and outraged by the loss of innocent lives, including children, caused by the atrocious terror attack at a concert in Manchester, England. Our hearts and prayers go out to the families of those killed, wounded, and unaccounted for in this senseless tragedy. We stand united with the United Kingdom to fight and defeat terrorism.” -- U.S. Rep. Sanford Bishop

“I am deeply saddened by last night’s attack on a concert in Manchester in the United Kingdom, and my prayers are with the victims and their families. The City of Atlanta joins the City of Manchester in mourning all of the victims, and especially the children whose lives were so cruelly taken from them.

"This cowardly attack was an act of terrorism, an attempt to break our spirits, and to make us turn against the values we most hold dear. We will not waver. We stand in solidarity with the United Kingdom, and with all of the cities and nations affected by terrorism.

"Atlanta is a thriving, dynamic city which hosts hundreds of concerts, festivals and events each year. These gatherings are part of the fabric of the life of our city, and no one should fear for their safety when attending events in their community. We will not allow any attack to change who we are as a city.

"My administration is dedicated to ensuring the safety of all of Atlanta's residents and visitors, and today I reaffirm my commitment to that effort.” -- Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed

“Our hearts and prayers are with all those affected by the heinous attack in #Manchester tonight. We, as a Nation, stand in solidarity with our allies in the U.K.” -- U.S. Rep. Jody Hice

“Our hearts and prayers are with all those impacted by the terror attack in Manchester, UK. The attack

brings back bad memories of what we went through in Atlanta at the Olympic Games in 1996 with the

bombing in the heart of downtown at Centennial Olympic Park. Yesterday's immoral and heinous crime

reminds us that we must stop evil and hate anywhere and everywhere it happens.” -- Fulton County Commission Chairman John Eaves

