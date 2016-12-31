Istanbul governor: at least 35 dead in attack on nightclub

(Photo: 11Alive)

ISTANBUL (AP) - Istanbul's governor says at least 35 people were killed in the attack at a nightclub in Istanbul during New Year's celebrations.

Vasip Sahin said some 40 other people were wounded in the assault in the early hours of Sunday.

Sahin said the incident was a "terror attack" without saying who may have carried it out.

