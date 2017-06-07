'It was like a horror scene' but then, 'a miracle'

When she was just 5, Greer Cofield’s life was forever altered after she was kicked in the head by a horse. Now fully recovered, she’s sharing her story of survival to people across the country via Cheerios.

Back in 2013, Cofield was with her mother, Shannon, at a stable in Adairsville when tragedy struck.

“She and I went into the pasture, and as we were going in search of the horse that she wantedgoing to ride, another horse charged at us,” Shannon CofIeld said. “When we turned, he kicked out. She was face-first. When I rolled her over, it was a like a horror scene.”

The horse’s hoof broke all of the bones in Greer’s face. She was flown to TC Thompson Children’s Hospital in Chattanooga.

The family prayed as surgeons reconstructed Greer’s face.

Doctors prepared her family for what would like be months of rehabilitation.

But then, something the family called “a miracle” happened.

“It was like any of us had ever seen,” her father, Gregg Cofield, said. “Things happened so fast.”

“They didn’t know if I was ever going to be a able to walk or talk again,” said Greer. “But 10 days later, I walked out the hospital by myself.”

Within a year, she was back in the saddle.

“Your faith has to be bigger than your fear,” Shannon Cofield said.

Greer’s story caught the attention of the Children’s Miracle Network. Along with four other children, she was chosen to appear on boxes of Cheerios – an inspiration to other kids facing adversity.

“I’m very blessed,” she said.

“We’re blessed,” her father added. “For me to put her bed every night, get up every morning and to look at that face compared to what it was. We’re blessed.”

© 2017 WXIA-TV