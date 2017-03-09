It's a boy! Lester Holt is going to be a grandpa

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 26: Lester Holt attends 2016 Time 100 Gala, Time's Most Influential People In The World at Jazz At Lincoln Center at the Times Warner Center on April 26, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Ben Gabbe/Getty Images for Time)

NBC Nightly News anchor Lester Holt is going to be a grandpa!

In an Instagram photo shared by Holt's son, Stefan, you see the happy mother and father-to-be surrounded by blue balloons and plenty of smiles.

Breaking news! A new member of the Holt family will be joining us in September! #itsaboy #babyholt #pregnancyannouncement A post shared by Stefan Holt (@stefholt4ny) on Mar 8, 2017 at 4:57pm PST

Big news: Lester is going to be a grandfather! His son Stefan and his daughter-in-law Morgan are having a baby boy in September. Congratulations to the Holt family! (??: @stefholt4ny) A post shared by @nbcnightlynews on Mar 9, 2017 at 5:37am PST

The wonderful news came the same day as Holt's 58th birthday on Wednesday, so he had two cakes that day. You can never have too much cake.

.@moonatics Thanks and happy birthday to you too. Appreciate all the good wishes. Wish I could share my cake with you all! pic.twitter.com/1ePzH58bTp — Lester Holt (@LesterHoltNBC) March 8, 2017

According to Holt's son's Instagram, the coulple expects the baby to arrive in September. Congratulations to the parents-to-be and the grandpa-to-be.

