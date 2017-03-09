It's a boy! Lester Holt is going to be a grandpa

NBC Nightly News anchor Lester Holt is going to be a grandpa!
In an Instagram photo shared by Holt's son, Stefan, you see the happy mother and father-to-be surrounded by blue balloons and plenty of smiles.
The wonderful news came the same day as Holt's 58th birthday on Wednesday, so he had two cakes that day. You can never have too much cake.
.@moonatics Thanks and happy birthday to you too. Appreciate all the good wishes. Wish I could share my cake with you all! pic.twitter.com/1ePzH58bTp— Lester Holt (@LesterHoltNBC) March 8, 2017
According to Holt's son's Instagram, the coulple expects the baby to arrive in September. Congratulations to the parents-to-be and the grandpa-to-be.
