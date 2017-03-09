WXIA
Close

It's a boy! Lester Holt is going to be a grandpa

Catherine Park, WXIA 9:30 AM. EST March 09, 2017

NBC Nightly News anchor Lester Holt is going to be a grandpa!

In an Instagram photo shared by Holt's son, Stefan, you see the happy mother and father-to-be surrounded by blue balloons and plenty of smiles.

The wonderful news came the same day as Holt's 58th birthday on Wednesday, so he had two cakes that day. You can never have too much cake.

 

© 2017 WXIA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories