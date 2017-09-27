'It's about due process': Attorney relieved at Ga. inmate's reprieve from death

Photo: Keith Leroy Tharpe, Georgia Department of Corrections (Photo: WXIA)

A Georgia man sentenced to die has been granted a stay of execution. The last-minute decision handed down by the U.S. Supreme Court spared the life of Keith Tharpe - at least for now.

Attorneys with the Georgia resource center have represented Tharpe for the past 2 decades. That meant countless hours trying to make sure he had a fair trial and appropriate sentencing. They have made multiple appeals but on Tuesday night, the night he was supposed to face execution, they had no idea if he would be alive by Wednesday morning.

With these two words, "execution stayed," Tharpe has lived another day. His execution was planned after he was convicted of murdering his sister-in-law back in 1990. At the time, one juror went on record not only making disparaging remarks about African Americans, he also specifically made comments about the defendant. But those statements sewn in the affidavit were not admitted as evidence.

Fast forward to March of 2017 and another case gave the precedent needed for attorney Brian Kammer to move forward and try to save his client's life. The courts ruled evidence of racial bias among jurors must be admitted even if it comes to light after the case is over. Tharpe's attorneys said Tuesday night was very emotional for all involved.

"We also feel gratified that our client will, at least, have a little bit more to connect with his family and that's worth a lot," Kammer said. "They've been through the wringer, they are extremely traumatized so today they are feeling exhausted, relieved."

But he also added that there's more anxiety to come.

Tharpe's attorney wants to be clear: His client never claimed to be innocent of the crime and has accepted responsibility. He said this is about due process and decades of systemic problems in the justice system.

