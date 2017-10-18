IT'S OFFICIAL: Gucci Mane is off the market

Getty Images (Photo: Rich Fury, 2017 Getty Images)

MIAMI - East Atlanta Rapper Gucci Mane, is officially a married man. He and his gorgeous fiancé tied the knot last night in Miami at the Four Seasons Hotel.

The ceremony was broadcast LIVE on BET at 10:17 p.m. It’s no coincidence that the wedding date also took place on 10.17. 1017 is not only the couple’s wedding date but it is also the name of Gucci’s record label, 1017 Brick Squad. Furthermore, 1017 was the street number of his late grandfather, Walter Davis Sr., who lived in Bessemer, Alabama. He's paid homage to his grandfather multiple times on his social media.

If you didn’t get a chance to see the wedding, you missed out on glitz, glam and all white everything. Weeks before the wedding, beauty-fitness guru, Keyshia Ka’oir told 11Alive she wanted thousands of white flowers and diamonds everywhere. She certainly delivered.

Minutes into the ceremony, the room lit up when Gucci’s fiancé stood at the end of the elevated aisle. As she began walking in her diamond studded dress, the audience was in awe. She was literally dripping in diamonds from her diamond head piece to crystallized toes … to her diamond bouquet. Yes, many diamonds.

As the two exchanged wedding vows, you just couldn’t help but to feel the love between the two.

The dress code of the night was all white and more than 100 guests attended. The only celebrity in the wedding was rapper Trina, who is like a sister to Ka’oir, but there were plenty of celebrity guests. 2 Chainz, P. Diddy, Rick Ross, Monica Brown, Kim Zolciak Biermann and Karrueche Tran were all in attendance, to name a few.

11Alive’s Francesca Amiker spoke to Ka’oir recently at an exclusive party celebrating the bride to be, called The Mane Event. Ka’oir siad there wedding cost millions.

“Our wedding is into the $2 million mark now, I can tell you that. It's a lot,” the model turned entrepreneur gushed.

“I'm doing the budget for it and I've already spent over $2 million. There are crystals and real white flowers everywhere,” she said.

She also told 11Alive that she did not want a wild wedding with any gimmicks. She only wanted glitz and glamour. When we asked her how we could score our very own Gucci-like spouse, she told us the key was to “allow them to be themselves and sometimes you just have to lay back and let a man be a man.”

Gucci asked his fans to wear all white today in honor of his wedding day. And many of them took to social media in support. Remember the saying, ‘Something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue?’

Well, the Atlanta rapper turned author may have had that in mind the night before the wedding when he surprised his then wife to be with a baby blue Rolls Royce.

That had to cost him more than $300,000.

But Gucci wasn't the only one gifting. Before the wedding, Keyshia gifted her hubby-to-be with a diamond chain that said 'Mr. Davis.' She also got herself one too. And cutest of all, she gifted him with a diamond bow tie to wear on their wedding day.

© 2017 WXIA-TV